Irene Powell St. Clergy
West Monroe -
Funeral services for Irene Powell St. Clergy, 104, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Rev. Butch Pilcher will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Irene Powell St. Clergy was born June 12, 1915 to the union of John Aaron Powell and Liller Gertrude Powell in Caldwell Parish near Kelly, Louisiana. She went to her heavenly home on September 22, 2019 at the West Monroe Guest House.
She was preceded in death by all of her immediate family. Her parents, her husband, Rev. L. L. St. Clergy, Sr.; two brothers, Roy and Russell Powell; three sisters, Clara Mae Moore, Myrtle Wilson, Kate Tyler; her step-sons, L.L. St. Clergy Jr. and Julius St. Clergy. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene graduated from Tioga High School in 1933. She married her husband, the Rev. L. L. St. Clergy, Sr. on July 22, 1942. They moved to Houston, Texas where she went to nursing school. After graduation, she worked for Memorial Hospital in Houston until she retired in 1978. Because of her husband's cancer, they moved to West Monroe in 1980 so she could be near her family. After his death in 1983, Irene did some private duty nursing. She enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises and a trip to the Holy Land.
Pallbearers will Blaine Fletcher, Ezra Powell, Alton Williams, Dr. William Covington, Rick Williams and Charles Moore.
Memorials may be made to The Assembly or the .
The family would like to thank her close church family at The Assembly, her special friends, Linda Wells and Robin Russell; Dr. William Covington, and Rev. Butch Pilcher for their kindness and support. Also thank you to the West Monroe Guest House and Ascend Hospice.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 27, 2019