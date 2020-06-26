Irma Elaine Willett ElamMonroe - Private Family Funeral services for Mrs. Irma Elaine Willett Elam, 82, of Monroe, LA will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, LA with Rev. Clarence Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Old Athens Cemetery in Athens, LA. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.Mrs. Elam was born November 26, 1937, in Athens, LA, and gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. Irma Elaine Willett Elam, "Irma", "Mom", "Mamaw" enjoyed life to its fullest. She was a dedicated member of North Monroe Baptist Church since 1968. She held many leadership roles at NMBC, including working in children's Sunday School and most recently being a greeter for church services. One of her greatest accomplishments was receiving her master's degree +30 in Education. She dedicated her education to assisting special-education students. Mom loved going to meet her friends at the Council on Aging to play cards, dominoes, paint, or do ceramics. Mamaw spent many hours making ceramic Christmas stockings for all her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished the friends she made there.Irma is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald R. Elam; parents, Will and Eva Lillian Willett; and four brothers, Huey P. Willett, Curtis Cecil Willett, Audie Willett, and Allen Drayton Willett.Survivors include three sons, Kirk Elam and wife Kathy of Baton Rouge, LA, Richard Elam and wife Kim of West Monroe, LA, and Chris Elam of Cypress, TX; daughter-in-love, Mary Elam; grandchildren, Jason Elam of New Orleans, LA, Chad Elam of El Paso, TX, Ashley Gonzales (Joe) of Oscar, LA, Christopher Elma of Cypress, TX, Anna Grace Elam of West Monroe, LA, and Allyson Elam of Cypress, TX; great grandchildren, Nash Gonzales of Oscar, LA, Jennings Gonzales of Oscar, LA. and Wells Gonzales of Oscar, LA; brother, Bobby Willett (Vernell) of Ruston, LA; and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews from the Elam, Brown, Wilson, and Willet families and friends.In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to may be made to Ouachita Parish Council of Aging, Attn: Director of Nutrition, 2407 Ferrand St, Monroe, LA 71201 for Funds Dedicated to Arts, Ceramics, and Games and North Monroe Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 Finks Hideway Rd., Monroe, LA 71203.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA