Services
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 925-5331
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Antioch Methodist Church Cemetary
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Duncan-Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma V. Duncan-Holland


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irma V. Duncan-Holland Obituary
Irma V. Duncan-Holland

- - Memorial graveside services for Irma Duncan Holland of Sulphur, La. will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetary, West Monroe, La. with Rev. Benjamin Franklin presiding.

Irma was born in West Monroe, La. on February 7, 1940 and passed away in Zachary, La. on January 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Irma grew up in West Monroe and graduated from Ouachita Parish High School. She graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education from Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. and received her Masters Degree from McNeese University in Lake Charles, La. She had a long teaching career at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, La.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Woodrow and Cathaleen Strickland Duncan; her husband, Clark Holland, her brother Hershel Duncan and nephews Tommy Duncan and Renn Brasher. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Neal and Peggy Duncan; sister and her husband, Ann and T. E. Brasher and her sister-in-law Marlene Duncan Karres. She is also survived by nephews, Don and Sherri Brasher, Greg and Stephanie Duncan, Woody and Sara Duncan, Terry and Cheryl Duncan; her nieces Joy Haley and Fred Szczepanski, Karen and Don Parker, Sharon and Lesley Davis. and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to your library of choice in lieu of flowers, being that Irma was such an avid reader
Published in The News Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now