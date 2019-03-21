|
Irma V. Duncan-Holland
- - Memorial graveside services for Irma Duncan Holland of Sulphur, La. will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetary, West Monroe, La. with Rev. Benjamin Franklin presiding.
Irma was born in West Monroe, La. on February 7, 1940 and passed away in Zachary, La. on January 14, 2019 after a brief illness.
Irma grew up in West Monroe and graduated from Ouachita Parish High School. She graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education from Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. and received her Masters Degree from McNeese University in Lake Charles, La. She had a long teaching career at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, La.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Woodrow and Cathaleen Strickland Duncan; her husband, Clark Holland, her brother Hershel Duncan and nephews Tommy Duncan and Renn Brasher. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Neal and Peggy Duncan; sister and her husband, Ann and T. E. Brasher and her sister-in-law Marlene Duncan Karres. She is also survived by nephews, Don and Sherri Brasher, Greg and Stephanie Duncan, Woody and Sara Duncan, Terry and Cheryl Duncan; her nieces Joy Haley and Fred Szczepanski, Karen and Don Parker, Sharon and Lesley Davis. and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to your library of choice in lieu of flowers, being that Irma was such an avid reader
Published in The News Star on Mar. 21, 2019