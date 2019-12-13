|
|
Irving Dean Adkins
Shreveport - Mr. Irving Dean Adkins, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at The Carpenter House, Shreveport, LA. A memorial service will begin at 2 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Father Garrett Boyte of Church of the Holy Cross.
Dean was a native of Farmerville, LA and a resident of Shreveport for thirteen years.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Celestine Adkins. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Adkins; daughter, Courtney Adkins and her husband, Ken Simpson, of Austin, TX; son, Phillip Adkins and his wife, Kim, of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter, Caroline Adkins, of Shreveport, LA; brother, Joe Adkins, of Farmerville, LA; several brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and nephews. He is also survived by dear friends Patti Dean, Roy Lee and Gay Barron, and Michele Crosby.
The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana or Holy Cross Hope House.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice, especially Ann Dickey; the staff of Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; and Father Garrett Boyte of Church of the Holy Cross.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019