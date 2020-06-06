Isaac Patterson Jr.
Isaac Patterson Jr.

Monroe - Isaac Patterson Jr., 89 of Monroe La passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center.

A visitation will be held Smith Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 located at 907 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, Louisiana from 12:00-1:30 pm. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 at Richwood Memorial Gardens, 2705 Richwood Road #2, Monroe, Louisiana.




Published in The News Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home Inc
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Richwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home Inc
907 Winnsboro Rd
Monroe, LA 71202
(318) 361-9295
