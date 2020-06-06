Or Copy this URL to Share

Isaac Patterson Jr.



Monroe - Isaac Patterson Jr., 89 of Monroe La passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center.



A visitation will be held Smith Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 located at 907 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, Louisiana from 12:00-1:30 pm. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 at Richwood Memorial Gardens, 2705 Richwood Road #2, Monroe, Louisiana.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store