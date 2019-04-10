|
Isabel Lourine Baff
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Isabel Lourine Baff, 90, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 1411 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe, LA with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, MO under the direction of Paul Funeral Home in St. Charles, MO.
Mrs. Baff was born on July 5, 1928 in Seminole, OK and passed away on April 8, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. Lourine loved to watercolor paint and had become quite accomplished as an artist. She also loved traveling. She visited all of the United States and faraway places such as Russia, China, France, England, Scotland, Iceland, Canada, and Mexico. Lourine retired from teaching in the Ouachita Parish School System, where she taught non-traditional students at the Northeast LA Learning Center. A non-traditional student herself, she went to college in her 40's and graduated with honors from the University of Louisiana Monroe. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education and Master's in Education +30 hours credit. She also earned a specialization in English a Second Language (ESL).
Mrs. Baff was active in PHI KAPPA PHI, American Association of University Women, DeNova Book Club, N.E. Louisiana Gem and Mineral Society, Ouachita Parish Retired Teachers Association and several Genealogy Associations. She was an Associate Member of First United Methodist Church of West Monroe, LA, where she was a member of the Ed Stinson Sunday School Class. Mrs. Baff was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe, LA. Mrs. Baff is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Henry Cutright and Emlue Lourine Conner Cutright of Lake Charles, LA; sister, Delores Terrell of Westlake, LA; brother, Eugene Cutright of Macon, GA and son-in-law, Chris Edwin Bowman of West Monroe, LA.
Survivors include her two sons, Victor Baff (Jackie) of Sulphur, LA and Jerome Baff of West Monroe, LA; daughter, Dr. Janette Bowman Crews (Rev., Dr. Rowan Crews, Jr.) of Conway, SC; granddaughter, Christina Bowman Dickens (Gray) of The Colony, TX; two great grandchildren, Grayson and Bowman Grace Dickens; sister, Eva Bourdier of Lake Charles, LA; sister-in-law, Midge Cutright of Macon, GA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marty Jeffery and Ricky Ward.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church West Monroe, LA or to the .
The family is most appreciative of the compassionate care their mother received at Cornerstone Hospital. They are thankful for all the love and support received from her church family, relatives, and special friends.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 10, 2019