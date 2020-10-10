J. Randolph CageWest Monroe - J. Randolph "Randy" Cage passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Mr. Cage was born September 16, 1936. He and Paula met in the 5th and 6th grade and were married for 57 ½ years.He was the owner of Nix-Cage Drugs, Inc. for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. He became a deacon at First Baptist in 1962, Chairman of the Deacons in 1972, and became a lifetime deacon in 2013. He was also President of the West Monroe/West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and President of Rotary Club of West Monroe, LA 1987-1988. He was in the first graduating class of West Monroe High School and in the first graduating class of Northeast Louisiana State College School of Pharmacy (now ULM).Preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Grace Cage and the love of his life, Paula Cage. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kathy Bell (Don) and their children Matt Scharf (Danielle) and Amy Tinsley (Bobby); his son, Troy Cage (Stephanie) and their children, Kristy, Trey, Josh, Olivia and Scott Cage, Lindsey Gilmore. He also leaves 26 great grandchildren with 2 due December and June.The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Rosemont Assisted Living, Louisiana Hospice and especially his nurse, Teresa Powell.Memorials may be made to the Jason Paul Cameron Foundation, P. O. Box 2474, West Monroe, LA 71294 and First Baptist Church of West Monroe Transform Fund.Online registry/condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeWest Monroe, LA