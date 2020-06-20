J T Tims
Winnsboro - "…a prince and a great man has fallen this day…." 2 Samuel 3:38
On June 19, 2020, just before his 89th birthday, J T Tims went to be with the Lord.
J T had many accomplishments in his life, but in his opinion, none were greater than marrying his wife, Janet Shipman, and raising his four children, Tommy, Larry, Teresa, and Mickey. His 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren were his delight.
J T was born on June 26, 1931 in Baskin, Louisiana. His parents, Jim and Linne Belle Tims, were sharecroppers, so JT and his family lived and worked in many towns, traveling through California, Oregon, and Washington. JT eventually returned to his roots and worked at just about any job he could find. He attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated from Northeast Louisiana University and served in the U. S. Air Force for four years, being stationed in Japan 18 months.
His professional career spanned 27 years. He taught Math and Science at Wisner High School and later served as Principal for the remaining 14 years of his career. His professional motto was "firm, but fair". He was respected by students and faculty alike.
His life and values were based on his relationship with Jesus Christ, and he passed this love to his children by beginning each day with family devotions and prayer. JT was honored to serve as deacon at First Baptist Church Wisner for nearly 50 years. He truly loved his church family and treasured those
relationships.
Throughout his life he had many interests: fishing, painting, gardening, woodworking, traveling, and golfing. His golfing buddies were among some of his closest friends, enjoying a round of golf several times a week.
J T was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lenis, Edward, and Herman.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet, his four children, Tommy (Dianne), Larry (Paula), Teresa Sears, and Mickey (Marion). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christy Montgomery, Ryan Tims, Heath Tims, Luke Tims, Benjamin Sears, Joshua Sears, Amanda Chambers, William Sears, Janet Tims, Kelly Tims, 13 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Gwynette Williams.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, at Coax Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home
Serving as pallbearers are Heath Tims, Luke Tims, Benjamin Sears, Joshua Sears, William Sears, Josh Chambers, Ryan Tims, and Kevin Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a church or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
