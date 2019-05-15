|
J. W. Key
Monroe - Funeral services for J.W. Key, 90, of Monroe, husband of Katherine Key, will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Monroe, LA. Interment will be held at McGaha Cemetery, Goodwill, LA. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Monroe.
