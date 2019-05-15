Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
Monroe - Funeral services for J.W. Key, 90, of Monroe, husband of Katherine Key, will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Monroe, LA. Interment will be held at McGaha Cemetery, Goodwill, LA. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Monroe.

Online condolences may be sent to www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 15, 2019
