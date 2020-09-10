Jack Dowling Carey
Little Rock, AR - Jack Dowling Carey, formerly of Dumas, AR, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Jack was born on November 14, 1928 in Downsville, Louisiana.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Victor Frank Carey and Mary Ella Davis and his first wife, Nancy Willene Smith; and grandparents Marion Franklin "Bose" Carey and Mary Ann Feazel Carey.
Jack is survived by his wife, Peggy Carey; children Jack D. "Corky" (Crystal) Carey Jr. of Oak Ridge, LA; Mary Katherine Carey Freeman of Memphis, TN; Sancy (John) Courson of McGehee, AR; Betsy (Gary) Orr of Rogers, AR; John (Jill) Ogles of North Little Rock, AR; and grandchildren Nancy Lee (Stuart) Carey-McMahen, Mary Janette Carey, Brent (Jessica) Orr, Shane (Jess) Orr, Josh (Katie) Courson, Chris (Mandy) Courson, Matt Courson, William Ogles and Patrick Ogles, and ten great grandchildren.
Jack was member of First United Methodist Church in Dumas, Arkansas where he was a lay minister. Jack graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana Tech University in 1949 and later earned a Master's of Education degree from Mississippi College. He joined Louisiana Farm Bureau in 1951, serving as Parish president for a number of years.
Jack served over 35 years leading the boll weevil eradication effort in Arkansas. He moved to Desha County in 1971 from his native Louisiana to work as a farm manager for R. A. Pickens and Son Company to grow cotton, soybeans, rice and wheat in the Arkansas Delta. He became a statewide leader for the cotton industry. He chaired the Arkansas Boll Weevil Planning Committee and served on the first Eradication Board. In 1994 he was named to the National Cotton Council's Boll Weevil Action committee which helped coordinate programs throughout the nation's cotton-growing states. He served as chairman until 1996. Jack chaired the Arkansas Farm Bureau cotton division from 1991 - 2004. He served on the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board from 1992 -2001, National Cotton Council in 1990, and was Justice of the Peace in 1993. Additionally, Jack served as a member of American Farm Bureau's Food Quality Protection Act working group and the Southeast Arkansas Research Advisory Committee. Jack was elected to the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2006.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Dumas, Arkansas. For safety everyone will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks and social distancing. Graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. at Dark Corner Cemetery, Gould, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made in Jack's name to Methodist Men's Sunday School Class or First United Methodist Church, 230 Court St., Dumas, AR 71639; Downsville United Methodist Church, 4805 LA -451 Downsville, LA 71234; CARTI Cancer Center, P.O. Box 55011, Little Rock, AR 72215.
Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, Arkansas. Please sign online guestbook: www.griffinfh.com