Jackie Roy Kindrix
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Jackie Roy Kindrix, 61, of West Monroe, LA, will be 2:30 P.M., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jackie was born November 23, 1958, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 22, 2019. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and served his community in Law Enforcement for 30 years. Jackie enjoyed fishing, riding his tractor and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Candice Kindrix; sons, Graedin Kindrix, Brandon Kindrix, Jody Kindrix and wife Eden, and Ryan Kindrix and wife Amanda; daughter, Rachel Dickey and husband Curtis; ten grandchildren; his parents, Roy and Alene Kindrix; brothers, Tony Kindrix and wife Sandra, and Steve Kindrix and wife Carrie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Major Mike Moore, Sgt. Matt Hill, Cpl. Shane Smith, Cpl. Jared Self, Dy. Scott Rowdon, Dy. Joe Hopkins, Dy. Justin Horath , Dy. Jacob Hamby.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Downs, Kenneth Russ, Sr., Nate Jones and Montez Pate.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, West Monroe.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019