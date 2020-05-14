|
|
Jackie Walker Woods
Jackie Walker Woods was born December 13, 1929, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Minnie Lee Kennedy Walker and William Addison Walker. As her family and friends would attest, Jackie was born loaded with tremendous spunk and personality. Jackie went to Neville High School in Monroe. After graduation, she attended Sophie Newcomb for 2 years, then transferred to LSU in Baton Rouge. With the desire to travel the world, Jackie became a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines and later flew for American. She lived in Dallas for years before relocating to New York City. Her lust for travel throughout her lifetime; took her across the globe from Australia to New Zealand, Japan, China, South America and Europe.
On a visit home, Jackie reconnected with life-long friend, Harold L. Woods, Jr. After a short engagement, they were married on April 28, 1956. While raising a family, Jackie found time to volunteer for many different organizations. She was a devoted member of her college sorority, Chi Omega for her entire adult life. She also volunteered and did fund raising for the Masur Museum, Strauss Playhouse, First United Methodist Church, and River Oaks School. Jackie and Harold were deeply involved with both the Louisiana and National Republican Party through fundraising efforts, as well as, helping on many campaigns. In the 1980s, Jackie served on the board of the Monroe Airport at Selman Field.
Not known to be shy and retiring, Jackie was always the life of the party. She loved entertaining and being entertained. Jackie had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh to go along with it. Jackie was a devoted and loyal wife, mother and friend. All who knew her would agree she was not one to hold back. She spoke her mind at all times.
Jackie and Harold lived in Monroe for the 50 years of their married life. After her husband, Harold's death in 2007, Jackie relocated to Atlanta, GA. Jackie is survived by her three children: Larke Woods Wheeler (Ray) of Atlanta, GA, son, Harold L. Woods, Jr (Martha) of Alto, La. and Heather Woods Keller (Jeff) of Denver, CO. in addition to her 7 grandchildren - Callan, Walker and Josephine Wheeler; Zachary and Weston Keller; Harold L. Woods, IV and Kennedy Woods. Jackie is also survived by her sister, Gwen Walker Cole of Jackson, MS and her many nieces and nephews.
There will never be another one like her!
Published in The News Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020