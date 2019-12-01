Services
Jacob Norman Coon Jr. Obituary
Jacob Norman Coon, Jr.

Monroe - Memorial services for Jacob Norman Coon, Jr., 86, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Reverends Ricky Baker and Roger Jennings officiating.

Mr. Coon was born October 31, 1933 and passed away on November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1951. He received his law degree in 1958 from Tulane Law School. Mr. Coon joined his father in the practice of law as part of the Coon and Coon Law Firm. He retired from practicing law in 1988 when he had a major stroke.

Mr. Coon was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe, American Bar Association, Louisiana Bar Association, Optimist Club, Monroe Jaycees, and Barak Shrine Temple where he was a member of the drum and bugle corps.

Mr. Coon was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. J. Norman Coon, Sr.; brother, Allen Howard Coon; and sister, Mary Lyda Coon Biggs.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Worley Coon; daughter, Jennifer Carolyn Coon Kingery (Charles); sons, Jacob N. Coon, III (Cynthia), John Jeffrey Bernard Coon (Tracy), Clayton Collins Coon (Catherine), and Corey Worley Coon; fifteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren: numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Pat Worley Audirsch; and brother-in-law, Bobby Biggs.

Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Coon, Chris Coon, Robert Biggs, Tim Smith, Henson Coon III, Dan Culpepper, Kenny Anderson, and David Speir.

Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Mr. Coon.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
