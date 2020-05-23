|
James Albert Godwin
Columbia - James Albert Godwin was born June 3, 1926 in Monroe, LA to the union of his parents, Edward Lee Godwin and Emma Diffey Godwin, and he passed from this life May 22, 2020 at the Haven Nursing Center in Columbia, LA at the age of 93. Mr. Godwin attended Hebert Full Gospel Church. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved his family and was so proud of them all. Mr. Godwin was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ludie Mae Otwell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edna McClanahan Godwin; his son, John Godwin (Paula); daughters: Linda Y. McClanahan, Norma Jean Harris (Haskell), and Janie Darline Harris (Rickey); step-children: Sharon Foy (Buddy) and Donnie Williams (JoRenda); as well as, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private graveside service at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020