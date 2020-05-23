Services
Riser & Son Funeral Home Inc
7131 Hwy 165 S
Columbia, LA 71418
(318) 649-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for James Godwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert Godwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Albert Godwin Obituary
James Albert Godwin

Columbia - James Albert Godwin was born June 3, 1926 in Monroe, LA to the union of his parents, Edward Lee Godwin and Emma Diffey Godwin, and he passed from this life May 22, 2020 at the Haven Nursing Center in Columbia, LA at the age of 93. Mr. Godwin attended Hebert Full Gospel Church. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved his family and was so proud of them all. Mr. Godwin was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ludie Mae Otwell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edna McClanahan Godwin; his son, John Godwin (Paula); daughters: Linda Y. McClanahan, Norma Jean Harris (Haskell), and Janie Darline Harris (Rickey); step-children: Sharon Foy (Buddy) and Donnie Williams (JoRenda); as well as, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private graveside service at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA.

Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -