Resources
James Benjamin Livingston Obituary
Bastrop - James Benjamin Livingston (91) died Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born Nov. 25, 1928 in McComb, Mississippi to Ethel Bernice Casey Livingston and Julius Alexander Livingston. He graduated from McComb High School in 1947 and graduated from Mississippi State University with a BA in Business in 1954. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He is proceeded in death by his parents and sister Julia Ethel Livingston Kramer. He is survived by a sister, Bennie Sue Livingston Smith, three daughters: Lauren Lancaster (Mike), Sarah Arceneaux (Frank), Charlotte Harrison (Tim), 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We love and miss you and will see you again in heaven. Date for a private family service and interment to be determined.

Published in The News Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
