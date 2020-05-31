James Dewey Young
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. James Dewey Young, 77, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Beacon Church of Christ in West Monroe, LA with Chase Green and Bill Schooley officiating. Interment will follow in the Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Young was born on April 2, 1943 and passed away on May 30, 2020. Mr. Dewey is preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Emma Lula Young; brothers, Robert Young, and Tommy Young; and by his sisters, Opal Ray and Shirley Truett.
Survivors include his wife, Bettie Tippen Young; seven daughters, Ginger Young Clark and husband, Dewayne, Cindy Young Bohannon, Wendy Young Traweek and husband, Carlton, Lindy Young Brown and husband, Allen, Melissa Young Boyd and husband, Chip, Jessica Young Hancock and husband, Terry, and Betsy Young Ortega and husband, Anthony; seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-three great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be George "Ben" Bohannon, Bryant Boyd, Andrew Brown, Jacob Clark, Neal Schooley and Jarrod Schooley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Rowlan, Walter Beach, and Tommy Dupree.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.(John 15:13)
