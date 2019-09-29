|
|
James Dwight Carr
Monroe - Funeral services for James Dwight Carr, 86, of Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Beck Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mr. Carr was born August 16, 1933, in Riverton, LA, and passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Carr worked with LP&L (now Entergy) from age 19 until his retirement in 1993. After 35 years of service he retired as a district manager.
Mr. Carr was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Pace Carr; granddaughter, Heather Carr; and daughter-in-law, Linda Carr.
Survivors include his two sons, James Scott Carr of Forney, TX and Thomas Randall Carr and wife Jean of Monroe; grandchildren, Bret Randall Carr and wife Brandi, Sara Ragan Carr and Jake Savage, Cathy Zmolik and husband Patrick, Jason Potts and wife Kristi, Geoffrey Carr and wife Kortney, Jonathan Webster and wife Lindsey, Mary Rachal and husband Ryan, and Mackenzie Noren and husband Chris; fourteen great-grandchildren, Piper, River, Caitlin, Sammie, beloved grandson Cruise, Kingston, Lola, Audrey, Mary Carlyle, Marshall, Caroline, Camille, Ariana, and Stephen Michael.
Memorials may be made to or .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 29, 2019