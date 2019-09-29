Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dwight Carr


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Dwight Carr Obituary
James Dwight Carr

Monroe - Funeral services for James Dwight Carr, 86, of Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Beck Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.

Mr. Carr was born August 16, 1933, in Riverton, LA, and passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Carr worked with LP&L (now Entergy) from age 19 until his retirement in 1993. After 35 years of service he retired as a district manager.

Mr. Carr was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Pace Carr; granddaughter, Heather Carr; and daughter-in-law, Linda Carr.

Survivors include his two sons, James Scott Carr of Forney, TX and Thomas Randall Carr and wife Jean of Monroe; grandchildren, Bret Randall Carr and wife Brandi, Sara Ragan Carr and Jake Savage, Cathy Zmolik and husband Patrick, Jason Potts and wife Kristi, Geoffrey Carr and wife Kortney, Jonathan Webster and wife Lindsey, Mary Rachal and husband Ryan, and Mackenzie Noren and husband Chris; fourteen great-grandchildren, Piper, River, Caitlin, Sammie, beloved grandson Cruise, Kingston, Lola, Audrey, Mary Carlyle, Marshall, Caroline, Camille, Ariana, and Stephen Michael.

Memorials may be made to or .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now