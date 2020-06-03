Dr. James E Bulloch,DVM
Anderson, SC - Dr. James Everett Bulloch, DVM, 60 of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Dr. Bulloch was born in Monroe, LA, on January 29, 1960, and was the son of Everett Ray Bulloch and Faye Gorton Bulloch of Monroe.
Dr. Bulloch was the owner of Palmetto Animal Hospital in Williamston, SC. He was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School Class of 78, graduate of Tech University, and a graduate of the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine, was a LSU Alumni, member of the South Carolina Association of Veterinarian Medicine and the American Veterinarian Medical Association.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie "Josey" Bulloch of Anderson, SC; mother, Faye Gorton Bulloch of Monroe, LA; two daughters, Landon Rae Bulloch, MD of Charlotte, NC; and Logan Mackenzie Bulloch, who recently graduated from Clemson University with a BA Degree in Science and Mechanical Engineering; brother, Charles Bulloch of Monroe, LA; three sisters, Robbie Lively and husband Donnie, Barbara Bulloch, and Dorothy Bulloch Brown and husband Terry all of Monroe, LA; mother-in-law, Brinda Josey; father-in-law, Henry E. Josey, Jr.; brother-in-law, Kip Josey and his wife Lisa; many nieces and nephews; and his Palmetto Animal Hospital Family, Angie, Sonya, Buddy, Tina D., Kayla, Sharon, Chloe, Dr. DiMascio, Dr. Lambert, Tina L. and Jerry.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Grits and Groceries in Belton, SC with Rev. Clarence Howard and Dr. Mike Eaves, DVM officiating.
The family asked all attendees to wear LSU purple and gold in memory of Dr. Bulloch.
Memorials may be made to the Palmetto Animal Rescue, 10 Roberts Blvd. Williamston, SC 29697 or to his longtime family church St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 513 Lincoln Rd. Monroe, LA 71203.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.