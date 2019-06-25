|
|
James E. (Jimmy) Pilgreen
West Monroe - Memorial Service: (TBD), You are welcome to send cards or letters to the family. (103 Duncan Circle, West Monroe, LA 71291).
James E. (Jimmy) Pilgreen born August 24, 1937 Farmerville, LA. and died at the age of 81 on Friday, June 21, 2019 in ICU St. Francis Medical Center due to health issues. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Beverly Waterhouse Pilgreen, his son Shannon Pilgreen of West Monroe, LA., stepdaughter Michele Hodge and husband Craig Hodge of Austin, TX. and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a brother John Pilgreen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, C. W. Pilgreen and Leola Booth Pilgreen, sister Bobbie Welch and brother Billy Clyde Pilgreen.
Sweet Loving Husband, Awesome Dad, Great Friend to All. No matter who you were if you talked to him very long he would figure out how you were related.
Jim retired from Ryan Chevrolet Parts Department of Monroe, LA in 1999.
Published in The News Star on June 25, 2019