James Edward "Bud" Johnson
James Edward "Bud" Johnson passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97. He is predeceased by his wife, Lucine Zahn Johnson. He was a loving father of Pamela Johnson Klagholz (John), Bruce Douglas Johnson, Ted William Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson Huycke (Arthur), and grandfather of Katherine Elizabeth Klagholz, John Rudolph Klagholz and Anna Lucine Huycke. He is survived by his brother Ivy Ray Johnson (Barbara) and his sister-in-law Amanda Zahn Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Johnson was born in West Monroe, LA. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II and graduated from Louisiana State University with a Masters in Business Administration. He worked for twenty years for the Burroughs Corporation and subsequently founded Quality Instant Printing which he operated until his retirement in 2004.
He was a member of First Trinity Evangelical Church. His greatest joy was taking care of his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12 pm with public visitation beginning at 10:30 am.
Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020