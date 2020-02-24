|
|
James Franklin (Jeff) Allen
Ruston - James Franklin (Jeff) Allen, 87, of Ruston passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Jeff was born August 29, 1932 on Franklin Plantation in Newellton, Louisiana, to Morris James and Lennie Redwine Allen. The family later moved to St. Joseph, Louisiana, where Jeff was reared.
After graduating high school, Jeff attended Louisiana State University for one year. He went on to spend two years in Fort Hood, Texas. Jeff enrolled at Louisiana Tech in 1953. While attending college in Ruston he met his future wife, Lynette Walsworth.
Jeff loved his Lord, his family, his friends, and a good time. He liked hunting and loved fishing. He was a Public Funds Examiner for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office before retiring in January 1987.
Jeff is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Lynette Walsworth Allen; daughters Lisa Allen and Lynn Chandler; grandchildren Leslie Campbell Porter (Darrell), Amanda Campbell McGaugh (Davey), and Daniel Campbell; great-grandchildren Jackson Porter, Garrett Porter, Tucker McGaugh, Campbell McGaugh, Brycen Campbell, and Brogan Campbell; his sister Martha Allen Pipes and her children; and numerous cousins and friends that he loved.
Visitation will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston on Sunday, March 1 at 1:00, with a memorial service following at 2:00.
At his request, Jeff's body was donated to LSU Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Louisiana Methodist Children's Home, 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, Louisiana 71270.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020