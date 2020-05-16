|
|
James G. Daniels
Monroe - Graveside services for James G. Daniels will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, May 18, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, north of Farmerville. Dr. Woods Watson will be officiating.
James was born October 13, 1928 in Farmerville, married the love of his life on March 8, 1952 and passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family, on May 15, 2020 in Monroe. He was a member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe and a U.S. Army Veteran. After James's military duties he went on to receive a business degree from N.L.U. (ULM). James was a 50 year entrepreneur in automotive dealerships, small business livestock and auctioneering but he was mostly recognized for serving up 31 flavors for over 25 years with his wife and partner at Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream.
James spent his later years watching his grandchildren grow up and participating in their activities. He was so proud of them and their many achievements.
James loved the outdoors, especially Camp Daisy where he spent countless hours and celebrations with his friends and family. His favorite pastime was being around his sons and their friends along with his wife of 68 years who was his "SAINT" and loyal caretaker to the very end. James is preceded in death by his father, Horace Lee; mother, Verna Tucker Daniels; brother, Richard Lajoy Daniels.
James is survived by his wife of 68 years, Daisy Holloway Daniels; two sons, Derek Lee Daniels and wife Jan, James Douglas Daniels and wife Kimpi; brother, Noel E. Daniels and wife Stephanie; grandson, William Godfrey Daniels; granddaughters, Annabeth Daniels Bray and husband Jamous, Sara Daniels; many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be, William Godfrey Daniels, Keith H. Biedenharn, Tommy Cagle, David Clary, Ricky Daniels, John Fuglar, Jeff Golson, and Barry McPhearson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Henry Malone, Harry Holloway, Glen Holloway, Bobby Dhu Thompson, Hutson Howell and Rex Cobb.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of West Monroe, 500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291 or Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203.
Due to climate of caution associated with CO-Vid 19, the family requests a small time of visitation from 11:00 -12:00 prior to the procession to Zion Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020