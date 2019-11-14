Services
James Hancock Jr.

James Hancock Jr. Obituary
James Hancock, Jr.

Calhoun -

Funeral services for James Hancock, Jr. will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Andrew Beck Payne will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Chatham, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

James was born August 1, 1931 in Columbus, Georgia and passed away November 14, 2019 in Calhoun, LA. He was a Free Mason and belonged to Louisiana Center for The Blind and was a past president of NELA Holiday Rambler Club. James was a former member of Forrest Glade Church, was employed by Central Bank and retired from the United States Air Force. He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf.

James is survived by his children; Lawrence William Hancock, Cynthia Lynn Smith and husband James, Jon Wesley Hancock and Claudia Jean Craig; grandchildren, Matthew Brister, Marsha Lynn, Trent Rogers, Colin Hancock, Coner Hancock, Scotty Johnson, Shelly Johnson and Chase Craig; and 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to special friend, Janet Bernhardt, and The Louisiana Center for the Blind Organization and caregivers, Gail Post, Linda Wilhite and Pam Johnson. Compassus Hospice nurses, Jennifer, Vickie and Mary.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Brister, Trent Roger, Darren Arant, David Cowart, Mel Fuglaar and Mark Brister.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
