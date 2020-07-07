James Hardy "Red" Holley
West Monroe - On Monday, July 6, 2020, James Hardy "Red" Holley, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 95 in West Monroe, Louisiana.
Red was born on May 1, 1925, in Leake County, Mississippi, to Franklin and Minnie Holley. He joined the Navy right after high school and was a World War II veteran. Red received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree from SLI (now the University of Louisiana Lafayette), and when he couldn't find a job in agriculture, he took a "temporary" job at Sears, where he worked for 36 years until he retired. Staying at Sears afforded him more time to play golf, one of his favorite pastimes. In fact, he had 8 holes-in-one in his lifetime! On July 13, 1946, he married Dovie Mae Fryer. They raised two sons, Art and Terry, and were married for 71 years until her passing in 2017.
Red had a passion for sports. He played baseball for a local team after his service in the Navy, then played basketball in college, as well as referee football. He and Dovie bowled for many years. He used to hunt and fish until he took up golf. After a few decades of playing golf, he traded in his clubs for dominoes and enjoyed playing with his buddies at J Maxx until just recently. He was known for his quick wit and devotion to his wife and family. He hosted the Holley Family Reunion in his home for many years.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dovie Mae Holley; three brothers; five sisters; and grandson, James Arthur Holley.
He is survived by son, Willie Arthur Holley and wife, Laura Guzman Holley; son, James Terry Holley; grandchildren, Cheryl Lynn Dobson, Thomas James (TJ) Holley, Adriana Mae Holley, Teresa Andrea Holley, Evan Collins Holley and Aiden James Holley. Great-grandchildren are James Christopher Holley, Corey James Holley, Ryan Ray Holley, Caleb Glenn Holley, Gerson Ortiz, and Jacob Holley; great-great grandchildren are Hunter James Holley and Jace Lee Holley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 9:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Greg McManus officiating. Interment will be in Epps Cemetery in Epps, LA, immediately following the funeral service.
