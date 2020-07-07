1/1
James Hardy "Red" Holley
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hardy "Red" Holley

West Monroe - On Monday, July 6, 2020, James Hardy "Red" Holley, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 95 in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Red was born on May 1, 1925, in Leake County, Mississippi, to Franklin and Minnie Holley. He joined the Navy right after high school and was a World War II veteran. Red received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree from SLI (now the University of Louisiana Lafayette), and when he couldn't find a job in agriculture, he took a "temporary" job at Sears, where he worked for 36 years until he retired. Staying at Sears afforded him more time to play golf, one of his favorite pastimes. In fact, he had 8 holes-in-one in his lifetime! On July 13, 1946, he married Dovie Mae Fryer. They raised two sons, Art and Terry, and were married for 71 years until her passing in 2017.

Red had a passion for sports. He played baseball for a local team after his service in the Navy, then played basketball in college, as well as referee football. He and Dovie bowled for many years. He used to hunt and fish until he took up golf. After a few decades of playing golf, he traded in his clubs for dominoes and enjoyed playing with his buddies at J Maxx until just recently. He was known for his quick wit and devotion to his wife and family. He hosted the Holley Family Reunion in his home for many years.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dovie Mae Holley; three brothers; five sisters; and grandson, James Arthur Holley.

He is survived by son, Willie Arthur Holley and wife, Laura Guzman Holley; son, James Terry Holley; grandchildren, Cheryl Lynn Dobson, Thomas James (TJ) Holley, Adriana Mae Holley, Teresa Andrea Holley, Evan Collins Holley and Aiden James Holley. Great-grandchildren are James Christopher Holley, Corey James Holley, Ryan Ray Holley, Caleb Glenn Holley, Gerson Ortiz, and Jacob Holley; great-great grandchildren are Hunter James Holley and Jace Lee Holley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at 9:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Greg McManus officiating. Interment will be in Epps Cemetery in Epps, LA, immediately following the funeral service.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Interment
Epps Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved