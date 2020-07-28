James Harold Booth
West Monroe - Funeral services for James Harold Booth, 83, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Watson Baptist Church in West Monroe with Rev. Robert Myatt officiating. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Booth was born on February 15, 1937 in West Monroe, La, and died on July 25, 2020 in Springfield, MO. Mr. Booth was retired from Graphic Packaging in West Monroe, LA. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He is preceded in death by his father, William Jackson Booth; mother, Addie Booth; and daughter Cynthia Clark.
Survivors include his wife, Frances P. Booth; children, James S. Booth, William R. Booth and wife Terry, and Suzanne Sloan and husband Richard; grandchildren, Alexis Booth, Ashley Booth, Jamie Lee, James Stephen Booth II, John Wesley Booth, Jennifer Ebarb, Carolyn Ann Brown, and James Christopher Sloan.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Booth, Alton Wilhite, Jr., John Wesley Booth, James Stephen Booth II, Ken Phillips, and Doug Kile.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the church on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
