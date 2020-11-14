1/1
James Henry Whittington
James Henry Whittington

Bastrop - Funeral services for Mr. James Henry Whittington, age eighty-four, were held at 11 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Golden Funeral Home with Brother Luther Sanson officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Eudora, AR at 1 PM.

James, better known in Louisiana as Jimmy and family and old friends as "Sonny".

Mr. Whittington, a resident of Bastrop and retired from Entergy after 37 ½ years, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. After retiring from Entergy he raised cattle on the Whitt's End farm in Eudora, AR. Mr. Whittington served in the United States Army and was stationed in El Paso, TX. He was ordained a deacon on January 23, 1966 at First Baptist Church, Marrero, LA and followed the Lords work throughout his life. He was a deacon at Twin Oaks Baptist Church and loved people who worked for the Lord with a special love.

Mr. Whittington is survived by his wife of 66 years, Julia Emerson Whittington; sisters, Vicki Childers, Polly Landers, Ruby Hopkins, Epsie Sugg, Georgia Ball; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Whittington is preceded in death by one son, James Crayton Whittington; father and mother, James Andrew and Epsy McCullough Whittington; three brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving the family as pallbearers were Ed Bain, Terry Peoples, Brian Farnsworth, Steve Stephenson, Bryan Whittington, and Steve Sistrunk. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Childers, Mark Martin, Billy Landers, Larry Ball, and Harry Mayo.




Published in The News Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
