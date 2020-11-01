1/1
James Keith Spence
James Keith Spence

Fairbanks - Graveside Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. James Keith Spence, 85, of Fairbanks, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. Frank Valenzano officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA.

Mr. Spence was born on October 24, 1935 in Fairbanks, LA and passed away on October 31, 2020. Keith worked with the Columbian Chemicals Company for thirty-four years and also served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Spence was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and loved working in his garden. He served as "Chair" Man at First West Fairbanks Baptist Church. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Huel Bentley and Cecil McGough Spence and his 2 brothers, Dale "Zeke" Spence and Jeff W. Spence.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Cheryl R. Spence, daughters, Kim Moore, Toni Miller and husband Andy, and Jill Lofton and husband, Jason; sisters, Carrie N. Windle, Phyllis Temple and Susan Savage; brothers, John "B.B" Spence, and David "Tush" Spence; granddaughters, Alexis Lofton, and Allison Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Mike Hughes, Colby Spence, Andy Miller, Jason Lofton, Dale Dean, Larry Blackmon, and Rick Daniels. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd C. Gill, Ted Cook, James A. "Dagwood" Rhodes and the members of the McDonald's N. 18th Street Group.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to First West Fairbanks Baptist Church at 1029 LA-134, Monroe, LA 71203.

Online Registry/Condolence: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
