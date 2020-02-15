|
James "Jim" Leslie McConathy, Jr.
West Monroe - James "Jim" Leslie McConathy, Jr. passed away on February 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, James L. McConathy, Sr., and mother, Mary Lane McConathy. He is survived by his sister, Melissa Smith and brother-in-law Mike; brother, Tom McConathy and sister-in-law Jill; his eldest son, Adam McConathy and his wife Theresa, and their sons Cole, Carson, and Colin; his only daughter, Caroline Schneider and son-in-law Davis, and their son Ford; his wife Tammy, the mother of his younger sons, Roman and Maddox McConathy; his stepson, Chandler; and seven nephews.
He graduated from Rayville High School in 1974. He had an exceptional basketball career, which awarded him a scholarship to Louisiana Tech. Jim graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Finance in 1978.
As a top agent at New York Life, Jim earned his designation as a lifetime council member in the Million Dollar Round Table during his forty years in the investment industry.
He was a sports enthusiast and an avid bow hunter. What Jim enjoyed most were good times with friends and family. He never met a stranger and collected friendships all throughout his life.
His spirit of generosity in life and appreciation for a great story will be missed.
Visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe from 3:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Rayville, LA, with Dr. Eddie Wrenn officiating. A private family burial will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The News Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020