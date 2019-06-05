|
James Luther "J.L." Myers
West Monroe - Funeral Services for James Luther "J.L." Myers, 78, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Bill Bearden officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe.
James was born on July 14, 1940 in Monticello, LA to the union of Luther and Verlon "Tally" Ezernack Myers. James passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on June 3, 2019 at Glenwood Hospital in West Monroe, LA after a brief illness.
Jay's love and passion for farming led him to planting seeds in the ground just as he planted seeds of love in our hearts. Jay worked and retired after 47 years at Plant 31 Graphic Packaging in West Monroe as a millwright. He worked tirelessly to provide a good life for his wife and five children. He never met a stranger. He was the most loving and giving man, always ready to help someone in need, which he has done so many times. James has left a lasting legacy of hard work, determination, compassion and love to his children and grandchildren. The love he had for his family was a real testament of who he was. His love for the Lord is why he is now resting in his presence.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Lee Myers.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Mary Florence Wolf Myers; children, David Myers and wife Michelle, Angela McGee and husband Randy, Pamela Myers, Sherry Eppinette and Chris Brownlee, Jay Myers and wife Stephanie; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Myers and wife Lavonda; sisters, Audrey Myers Wolf and husband Tony, Ann Myers Lovelady and husband Scott; brother-in- law, Jerry Wolf and wife Linda.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: P.J. Johnston, Brandon Myers, Brent Myers, Branson Myers, Blake Eppinette, John Green, Chad Reetz and Jackie Gilbert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Myers, Tony Wolf, Scott Lovelady, Randy McGee, Chris Brownlee, and the coworkers of Plant 31.
Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on June 5, 2019