Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Natchez, MS
James M. "Jimmy" Tullos Obituary
James M. "Jimmy" Tullos

Mer Rouge - Funeral Services for James M. "Jimmy" Tullos, 69, of Mer Rouge, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA, with Rev. Newton Smith officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.

Mr. Tullos was born October 16, 1949, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away April 26, 2019. He was a member of the Lions Club of Bastrop. Jimmy was a graduate of Delgado Community College and worked in Louisiana and Mississippi as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, he has been in the Funeral Business all of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Banks and Juanita Tullos; and siblings, Carolyn Ezell, Sandra Chapman and Malcolm Stanley Tullos.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Tullos; children, Shanna Tullos of Vidalia, LA, James "Scooter" Tullos and wife Adelia of Benton, LA, Renee Clark and husband Mark of Ferriday, LA, and Kimberly Mann and husband Jason of Ferriday, LA; grandchildren, Avery Tullos, Maddox Tullos, Emily Murphy, Abigail Murphy, Joshua Chapman, Caleb Chapman, Merrideth Chapman, Trevor Mann and Karly Mann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Josh Chapman, Trevor Mann, Ronnie Martin, Ronnie Calhoun, Joey Chapman, Donny Chapman, Caleb Chapman, Monty Braley and Todd Whitlock.

Memorials may be made to the Lions Club of Bastrop or to the .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 29, 2019
