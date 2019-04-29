|
James M. "Jimmy" Tullos
Mer Rouge - Funeral Services for James M. "Jimmy" Tullos, 69, of Mer Rouge, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA, with Rev. Newton Smith officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.
Mr. Tullos was born October 16, 1949, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away April 26, 2019. He was a member of the Lions Club of Bastrop. Jimmy was a graduate of Delgado Community College and worked in Louisiana and Mississippi as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, he has been in the Funeral Business all of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Banks and Juanita Tullos; and siblings, Carolyn Ezell, Sandra Chapman and Malcolm Stanley Tullos.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Tullos; children, Shanna Tullos of Vidalia, LA, James "Scooter" Tullos and wife Adelia of Benton, LA, Renee Clark and husband Mark of Ferriday, LA, and Kimberly Mann and husband Jason of Ferriday, LA; grandchildren, Avery Tullos, Maddox Tullos, Emily Murphy, Abigail Murphy, Joshua Chapman, Caleb Chapman, Merrideth Chapman, Trevor Mann and Karly Mann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Chapman, Trevor Mann, Ronnie Martin, Ronnie Calhoun, Joey Chapman, Donny Chapman, Caleb Chapman, Monty Braley and Todd Whitlock.
Memorials may be made to the Lions Club of Bastrop or to the .
