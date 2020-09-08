1/
James Pasquale Scalia Jr.
James Pasquale Scalia, Jr.

Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. James Pasquale Scalia, Jr., 90, of Monroe, LA, will be held 11:00AM Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road with Rev. Jerry Daigle officiating. A private family graveside will be held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until 11:00AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Mr. Scalia was born July 18, 1930, in Monroe, LA and passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA surrounded by loved ones. After a wonderful life, our Poppa is at peace with our Lord and Savior. He graduated from St. Matthew Catholic High School and retired from many years of service as Business Manager at the Orthopedic Clinic in Monroe, LA. James Scalia was married to his wife, Gwendolyn White Scalia for 65 years.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
