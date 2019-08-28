|
James Pinkston, Jr
West Monroe - I want to tell the story of one of the best storytellers of all time. His name was Jim Pinkston (James Marion Pinkston, Jr) born May 7, 1927 on the Pinkston Plantation in Georgia. He went home to be with his Lord on August 25, 2019 at home after suffering a brief illness.
Jim was the oldest of 4 children and the one his mother referred to as "the angel". At the young age of 16 he felt honored to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. As a medical corpsman he was immediately attached to a marine battalion and sent to the battlegrounds of WWII and later Korea. As a sailor he advanced to the rank of E-6 and received 11 medals for his service. He was also a golden gloves recipient for his accomplishments while on the U.S. Navy Boxing Team. The time spent serving his country were some of his fondest memories. He enjoyed nothing more than talking and comparing war stories with fellow shipmates and service men always thanking them for their service. His patriotism and love of country was evident to all who knew him. Once honorably discharged from active duty he continued his service in the reserves while earning his BA in business management from Memphis State. By this time, he had married Caroline Black and had their one and only child, Susan. The role of a father was one he not only cherished but one that came naturally to him. They made their home in Crossett, Arkansas and he went to work in the human resources dept of Crossett Paper Co until 1962. He then accepted a job as the personnel director at Olin Mathis which later became Olin Kraft and later Manville when he retired in 1982. He soon learned retirement was not for him and he returned to the workforce as the personnel director for the City of Monroe until 2001. Once he retired for the second time he continued working as a consultant for several local businesses. In addition to his successful career he was an active member of the community and enjoyed serving as a volunteer for the American Red Cross as an instructor of first aid and CPR, joined the local Masonic lodge earning his 32nd degree and became a Shriner, he coached little league, taught Sunday School, and coached the women's soft ball team for the city of Monroe.
Jim was blessed with 2 granddaughters, Hope and Jamie, and he quickly fell into the role of Poppy. He was the perfect definition of a grandfather and was very involved in our lives. He drove my sister and me to school every day and always had a smiling face when we got in the car. He would immediately start telling us a ghost story that would continue for several days, every morning picking up where he had left off the day before. He welcomed 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren into our family showing them the same love as he showed their mothers and grandmother. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
He was a firm believer in the Golden Rule, to Love your neighbor as yourself and he lived his life accordingly. He was known for being non-judgmental, kind, and always willing to listen to anyone's problems. He believed your word should be your bond, that you are only owed the correct change, and that your rights stop where the next persons begin. He passed these beliefs on to his family members by setting the example and living his life this way.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James Pinkston, SR and Clyde Pinkston; his wife of 54 years, Mary Caroline Black Pinkston; his sister, Mary Ann Pinkston Robertson; and his oldest granddaughter, Hope Beck Craft.
He leaves behind 2 brothers, John and his wife Anita Pinkston, and Robert Pinkston. He also leaves his sweetheart for the last 12 years, Ann Dickerson; his daughter, Susan P. Beck and husband Cliff; granddaughter, Jamie Beck Jones and husband Tony; five great grandchildren, Emily Cheney and husband Tyler, Beck Craft, Nathan Duck, Nicholas Duck and Jessica Duck; and 2 great-great grandchildren, Lenna-Li and Alyssa Rose Cheney.
To know Jim Pinkston was to love him and this world won't be the same without him. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on in our hearts forever. He was an extraordinary man in a world filled with ordinary men. The family will celebrate his life at a private service overlooking the falls at Petit Jean Mountain, at a later date. We ask in lieu of flowers a donation to the be made in his honor.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 28, 2019