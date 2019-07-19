|
James R. "Jim" McBroom
Columbia, MO - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. James R. "Jim" McBroom, 72, of Columbia, MO, formerly of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Rev. Keith McVay officiating. Interment will follow in the Sibley Cemetery in Choudrant, LA.
Mr. McBroom was born on August 6, 1946, in West Monroe, LA and passed away at his residence on July 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. McBroom retired from Riverwood International in West Monroe, LA. He was a member of the West Monroe Masonic Lodge #419 and a proud member of the West Monroe Rebel Club and Lunch Bunch. Jim was an avid sports fan of West Monroe High School, LSU and LA Tech. He loved watching his children and grandchildren. Mr. McBroom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jewel and Yvonnie F. McBroom.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Barnes McBroom; daughters, Heather Ray Cowan and husband, Joey of Columbia, MO, Misty McBroom Sechler and husband, Trey of Pittsburgh, PA; son, Thomas James McBroom (TJ) of Ruston, LA; brother, Jewel McBroom and wife Judy of Richardson, TX; grandchildren, Corey Cowan, Derek McBroom, Hannah Jackson, Kaylee Spires, and Liam Sechler; special aunt and uncle, Elsie Terral and Bobby Fitzgerald; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Duke, Rusty Lavender, Corey Cowan, Trey Sechler, Michael Sampognaro, and Justin Barnes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Webb, Joey Cowan, Derek McBroom, and Steve Tyler.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 19, 2019