|
|
James Swanson Gaines
Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. James Swanson Gaines, 85, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Paul Thundurparampil and Rev. Job Edathinatt Scaria officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Mulhearn Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Mr. Gaines was born on May 2, 1934, in Monroe, LA, and passed on June 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Gaines was a devoted servant of his Lord and family man.
Mr. Gaines attended school at St. Matthew Catholic School and Neville High School, where he played football and ran track. He graduated with a degree in Geology from Louisiana State University, then continued receiving a BSM from Harvard Business School.
Mr. Gaines worked on pipeline in the summers after high school through college. After college he worked for Louisiana Gas Company for 27 years, where he was the Division Manager. He then went to work as the Energy Director of the University of Louisiana in Monroe for 17 years and retired. As a member of the Bayou Desiard Country Club, he served as President and remained an Active Past President.
Mr. Gaines was an avid golfer and created several life-long friendships through golf. If he wasn't playing, he would be watching or reading about golf. He always said, "You can always learn something new." He loved his McDonald's Coffee Group which included some of his dearest friends. He would say, "Together we can solve all the problems from community to worldwide!" He loved being outdoors working in his yard and finding things to improve in the home. He was truly a 'Jack' of all trades!
Jack was loved by his family and friends. He used to tell his grandchildren, "I always had to walk uphill to school both ways, barefooted." He was a man of integrity, who was devoted to his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Walton Gaines; his mother, Ina Cason Gaines; his daughter, Lillian Gaines; and former wife, Amalie Nichols Gaines.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Deborah G. Gaines; aunt, Evelyn Blaine; step-daughters, Amanda Greer Frost and Andrea Greer McDonald; step-son, Breaux Greer; grandchildren, Darion Jones, Gage Jones, Garrett Frost, Shelby Frost, Alexi Markou, Ainsley Markou, Kingston Greer, and Elektra Greer; and great-grandson, Waylon Carson; as well as many cousins who will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Walter LaRose, Scott Winkler, Shane McDonald, Ricky Carson, Shawn Pittard, Gage Jones, and Garrett Frost. Honorary pallbearers will be the McDonald's Coffee Group and Bayou Desiard Country Club Golf Group.
Memorials may be made to , , or to the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 8, 2019