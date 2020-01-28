Services
More Obituaries for James Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Cook Jr.


1961 - 2020
James W. Cook Jr. Obituary
James W. Cook, Jr.

West Monroe - Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of James W. Cook, Jr., 58, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the chapel of

Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Dr. Jim Wolfe officiating. Interment will be in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.

James was born on March 25, 1961 and passed away on January 27, 2020. He was a member of Ridge Ave. Baptsit Church in West Monroe, La. James was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and NEARC Model Plane Flying Club. James is preceded in death by his mother, Ida M. Cook; and his grandparents, Wilson R. and Iva M. Cook.

Survivors include his daughter, Emily Cook and her mother, Kalynda Cook; father, James W. Cook, Sr.; aunts, Elsie King and LaVerne Barnes; along with several cousins.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until Service Time on Thursday.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Paul Grandon for his exceptional care of James.

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
