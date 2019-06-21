|
Jan Gentry
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Jan Gentry, 75, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rawls Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jan was born June 6, 1944, in Monroe, LA and passed away at her home surrounded by her family on June 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Wall Gentry and E. H. "Haze" Gentry.
Jan is survived by her children, Mistie Green and Shad Green; and two sisters, JaNell Gentry and Kim Williams and husband Dolph. She was so proud of her grandchildren and loved them dearly; Brent, Brandon and Branson Myers, Logan, Rylan and Nate Green. Her greatest enjoyment was attending t-ball games, baseball games to Friday Night Lights of every football game. She was the Biggest Fan cheering at all of her grandsons' games. Jan is also survived by her nieces, a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephew and a special grandniece, Gentry.
Jan was a graduate of West Monroe High School and then Northeast Louisiana University with a degree in business. She certainly excelled in her business degree by being Co-Owner of J&H Boots & Jeans with her sister, JaNell. She loved the business so much by putting her heart and soul into it. She once proudly accepted (along with her sister, JaNell) the award of Single Retailer of the Year for the Western Industry. Jan was a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Dale Chelette, Jay Garvin, Aron Ingram, John Tom Murray, Ryan Norris and Eddie Stephens.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Blackstock, Macky Brister, Stewart Gentry, David King, Zack Green, Larry Green and Larry Norris.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, or to the Boys Ranch, online at www.lighthouseranch.com or by mail at, P.O. Box 238, Loranger, LA 70446.
Published in The News Star on June 21, 2019