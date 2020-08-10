1/
Jan Warner Watson
Jan Warner Watson

Cleveland, MS - Jan Warner Watson, age 71, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Cleveland Nursing Home in Cleveland, MS.

Mr. Watson was a Marine and he served in the Vietnam era. He was a graduate of Wossman High School. He worked as a long haul truck driver until he retired.

He is preceded in death by his father Sam Watson. He leaves behind one son, Jason Monk of West Monroe, LA.

Any donations are to be sent to 460 Pond Street Extended, Doddsville, MS 38736.




Published in The News Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
