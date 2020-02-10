|
Jana Christine Leppich Wiles
Sterlington - Funeral services for Jana Christine Leppich Wiles, 48, of Sterlington, LA, will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Jay George officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, at the church.
Mrs. Wiles was born December 04, 1971, in West Monroe, LA and passed away February 08, 2020, at her home in Sterlington, LA. Jana graduated from Neville High School and attended NLU before moving to Colorado to work at the Diamond J Ranch. She was a very talented artist who could paint just about anything. She taught Pre-K and Kindergarten for 25 years at River Oaks School. Affectionately known as Ms. Jana. She loved and adored all her babies and touched the lives of so many children throughout their years at River Oaks, into their college years, and beyond. She never missed a chance to kid around with her quick wit and sense of humor. She loved attending movies and concerts with Alan and the kids, or whatever sport the Handy boys were playing. She loved spending time with all her close friends and especially her big sister, Jill.
Mrs. Wiles was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold G. Leppich; maternal grandfather, Mr. Roy E. Koonce; mother-in-law, Mrs. Marilyn Wiles.
Survivors include her loving husband, Alan Wiles; daughter, Sage Wiles; son, Nathan Wiles; sister, Jill Handy (William); parents, Harold and Carolyn Leppich; father-in-law, Ronald "Skeeter" Wiles; brother-in-law, Sean Wiles; nephews, Cason Handy, Reid Handy, Luke Handy, Kyle Wiles, and Lee Wiles; favorite uncle, Roy Koonce (Helen); favorite aunt, Edie Koonce; cousins, Kevin Koonce (Amanda) and Keith Koonce (Dana); childhood best friend, Amy Peters Simmermaker; host of dear friends and River Oaks family.
Pallbearers will be David Ackel, Jimmy Yarbrough, Dr. Hunter Chapman, Casey Rahn, John Peters, and Drew Rymill.
