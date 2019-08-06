|
Jane M. Nubles
Monroe - Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Jane M. Nubles, 80, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at First Baptist Sterlington with Rev. Ben Hackler and Rev. Dennis Hackler officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Nubles was born July 30, 1939 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2019. She was an avid hunter and fisher who loved being outdoors. She enjoyed working in her yard, but most of all spending time with her family. Mrs. Nubles retired from State Farm. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Eloise Victoria Mims.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold B. Nubles, Sr.; two sons, Harold B. Nubles, Jr. and David Nubles; four grandchildren, Matt Nubles, Erin Short (Jesse), Megan Mercer, and J.D. Nubles.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Short, Wayne Sutton, Perry Eppinette J.D. Nubles, Matt Nubles, and Ryan Edney. Honorary pallbearer will be Terry Robinson.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at First Baptist Sterlington.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 6, 2019