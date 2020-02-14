|
Jane Overton Williams Hoover
Natchez, MS - Funeral services for Jane Overton Williams Hoover, 82, of Natchez, MS, will be held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 PM with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, LA, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. The family would like to receive friends from 12 noon until service time at 2 PM.
Jane Overton Hoover was born on Thursday, January 13, 1938, in Monroe, LA, to Arthur Milton Williams, Jr. and Tammie Bestal Sharplin Williams and passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence.
Jane attended Northeast Louisiana University where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and met the love of her life, Dale Price Hoover, Sr. Together; they raised three children, Tammye Hoover Dixey, Dale Price Hoover, Jr. & wife Carol, and Stephen Williams Hoover & wife Sharon. Jane was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Miles Dixey, Justin Cardella, Avery Hoover, Price Hoover, Curtiss Keating & wife Katie, Jolee Brixey & husband Justin, and Sara Hoover Williams & husband Jake; eight great-grandchildren, Brady, Coen, and Kently Keating, Hayden, Wil, and Walt Brixey, and Harrison and Emma Jayne Williams.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Dale P. Hoover, Sr.; her brother, Arthur M. Williams, III; niece, Mary Margaret Williams Waycaster; and granddaughter, Jayne O'Neal Dixey.
She is survived by her life-long friends, Joella Branch, Kay McCullough, and Mardie Amos, and also special friends Joyce Ann Westmoreland, Janette McCastle, Ken and Martha Whittington, and J.F. and Mary Helen White.
Jane was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, William Dunbar Chapter of the DAR, and the Natchez Garden Club. Jane was a forever fan of LSU and she is survived by the "Golden Girls" who never missed a chance to get together at her home to cheer on the Tigers.
Pallbearers will be Brady Keating, Coen Keating, Avery Hoover, Price Hoover, Hayden Brixey, Wil Brixey, Miles Dixey, Justin Cardella, and Christopher Chambliss.
Honorary pallbearers are Rusty Dixey, Ken Whittington, Michael Iles, and Crawford Stevens.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude and the Natchez Children's Home.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020