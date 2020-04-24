Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Janelle Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janelle Frost


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janelle Frost Obituary
Janelle Frost

Calhoun - Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Janelle Frost, 91, of Calhoun, LA, will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.Janelle Frost was born February 2, 1929 and passed away April 22, 2020. She was a member of West Lakes Seventh-Day Adventist Church in West Monroe. As a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, to great grandmother, Janelle was everything to her family which words can not express, or even as niece, aunt, or friend. Janelle is irreplaceable to one and all, and like no other. Professionally Janelle taught numerous children for decades with Ouachita Parish. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Yettie Finklea; and her sister, Arie Elmore. Survivors include her husband, Milton Frost; her daughters, Pam Frost and Sandi Marlin and husband Jim; her sisters, Vivana Dismukes and Jimmie Sue Frost; her grandsons, Mike and Ed Marlin, and Evan and Eric Payne; and ten great grandchildren. Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -