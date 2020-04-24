|
|
Janelle Frost
Calhoun - Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Janelle Frost, 91, of Calhoun, LA, will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.Janelle Frost was born February 2, 1929 and passed away April 22, 2020. She was a member of West Lakes Seventh-Day Adventist Church in West Monroe. As a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, to great grandmother, Janelle was everything to her family which words can not express, or even as niece, aunt, or friend. Janelle is irreplaceable to one and all, and like no other. Professionally Janelle taught numerous children for decades with Ouachita Parish. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Yettie Finklea; and her sister, Arie Elmore. Survivors include her husband, Milton Frost; her daughters, Pam Frost and Sandi Marlin and husband Jim; her sisters, Vivana Dismukes and Jimmie Sue Frost; her grandsons, Mike and Ed Marlin, and Evan and Eric Payne; and ten great grandchildren. Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020