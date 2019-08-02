Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple B'nai Israel
2400 Orell Place
Monroe, LA
Janet Kay Masur


1937 - 2019
Janet Kay Masur Obituary
Janet Kay Masur

Monroe - Funeral services for Janet Masur, (81), of Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Temple B'nai Israel, 2400 Orell Place, Monroe, with Rabbi Dr. Jana L. De Benedetti from the B'nai Zion Congregation in Shreveport officiating.

Janet was born on October 8, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, and passed away peacefully in her Monroe home on July 23, 2019. Janet grew up in Coral Gables, FL, and attended The University of Alabama where she met her future husband, Charles. She moved to Monroe in 1958 and became involved in many community and social activities. She treasured family and friends and welcomed newcomers to the community with open arms. She was an active member in many organizations including Temple B'nai Israel, Twin Cities Art Foundation, and Junior League of Monroe. Janet and Charles loved to travel and spend time with their grandchildren. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Beatrice Finkelor.

Survivors include her husband, Charles; her brother, Thomas Finkelor of Laguna Woods, CA, and his wife Lynn; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Masur of Monroe; her brother-in-law, Bo Pasternack of Beverly Hills, CA; her two children, Michael Masur of Winter Park, FL, and Penny Masur of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and her two grandchildren, Jacob Levy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Gail Levy of Panama City Beach, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their special thanks to her caregivers for the comfort and support they provided for Janet.

Memorials may be made to the Temple B'nai Israel, TNTM Info & Research or the Twin Cities Art Foundation.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 2, 2019
