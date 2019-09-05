Resources
Janet King


1957 - 2019
Janet King Obituary
Janet King

Homer - Janet K King, age 62 of Homer, LA, passed away August 30, 2019.

She was a graduate of Neville High School and ULM of Monroe and an honorary member of Rota, Spain Navy club RGA- LTD. She is survived by her mother, Frankie King; her partner of 21 years, Samantha (Sam) Gilbert; brother, Daniel King and wife Rene; two nephews: Dane King and children Lucy and Evan and Derrick King and wife Nikki and their children Maisy and Lila.

Janet was preceded in death by her father Harice B. King.

Janet loved the water, Lake Claiborne and the beach at Dauphin Island, AL. She enjoyed cruising around the lake on her pontoon boat. She lived day by day, never worried about tomorrow. She dearly loved her family and friends. She never met a stranger; she was someone you liked immediately.

A memorial service will be held at Emanuel Baptist Church in Monroe, LA at a later date.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 5, 2019
