Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Manning Ritchie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Manning Ritchie Obituary
Janet Manning Ritchie

Janet Manning Ritchie, 57, passed from this life on December 12, 2019. Memorial services were held in Lake Worth, FL, her home for the past four years. Survivors include son Ross Ritchie of Lake Worth, parents Woody Manning Sr. (Lynda) of Monroe and Georgia Manning Lewis (Roger) of Conway AR, brother Woody Manning Jr. (Janet), sister Melinda Manning Walker, nieces Whitney Carpenter (Phillip), Bridget Taylor, nephew Clinton Walker, great-nephew Clay Carpenter, and Tucker, adopted from the Humane Society Adoption Center-Monroe. The family requests that memorials be made to the Humane Society Adoption Center (www.bayoudogs.org), 920 Freight Dr, Monroe LA 71203; the Friends of Faulkner County Animal Shelter (FB page), PO Box 10380 Conway AR 72034; or .
Published in The News Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -