|
|
Janet Manning Ritchie
Janet Manning Ritchie, 57, passed from this life on December 12, 2019. Memorial services were held in Lake Worth, FL, her home for the past four years. Survivors include son Ross Ritchie of Lake Worth, parents Woody Manning Sr. (Lynda) of Monroe and Georgia Manning Lewis (Roger) of Conway AR, brother Woody Manning Jr. (Janet), sister Melinda Manning Walker, nieces Whitney Carpenter (Phillip), Bridget Taylor, nephew Clinton Walker, great-nephew Clay Carpenter, and Tucker, adopted from the Humane Society Adoption Center-Monroe. The family requests that memorials be made to the Humane Society Adoption Center (www.bayoudogs.org), 920 Freight Dr, Monroe LA 71203; the Friends of Faulkner County Animal Shelter (FB page), PO Box 10380 Conway AR 72034; or .
Published in The News Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019