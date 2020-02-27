Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Thomas Obituary
Janet Thomas

West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Thomas 78, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Janssen May officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Janet was born May 20, 1941 and passed away February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet spent many years at the ballpark watching her husband, sons and grandchildren play ball. She was a passionate fan of Gone with the Wind, going to the casino and the West Ouachita Chiefs. She was a dedicated grandmother and spoiled her grandchildren at every turn. She will be dearly missed.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Billy Joe Thomas; parents, Drew and Helen Takewell; brother, Steve Takewell and sister, Carolyn Gentry.

Janet is survived by her sons, Mark Thomas and wife Donna and Mitch Thomas and wife Kim; grandchildren, Matt Thomas, Caroline Thomas, Drew Thomas; great-grandson, Dylan Thomas; close friends, Doug and Pat Haynes.

Pallbearers will be Matt Thomas, Drew Thomas, Todd Gentry, Tab Gentry, Chris Barton and Lawrence Ballew.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now