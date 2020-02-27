|
|
Janet Thomas
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Thomas 78, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Janssen May officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Janet was born May 20, 1941 and passed away February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet spent many years at the ballpark watching her husband, sons and grandchildren play ball. She was a passionate fan of Gone with the Wind, going to the casino and the West Ouachita Chiefs. She was a dedicated grandmother and spoiled her grandchildren at every turn. She will be dearly missed.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Billy Joe Thomas; parents, Drew and Helen Takewell; brother, Steve Takewell and sister, Carolyn Gentry.
Janet is survived by her sons, Mark Thomas and wife Donna and Mitch Thomas and wife Kim; grandchildren, Matt Thomas, Caroline Thomas, Drew Thomas; great-grandson, Dylan Thomas; close friends, Doug and Pat Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Matt Thomas, Drew Thomas, Todd Gentry, Tab Gentry, Chris Barton and Lawrence Ballew.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020