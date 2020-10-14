Janna Matilda Rorex
Monroe - Janna Matilda Rorex, 72, of Monroe, Louisiana, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Ms. Rorex moved to Monroe with her parents, the late George M. Rorex and Dorothy Dew Rorex, in 1955. After graduating from Neville High School, she returned to Arkansas for college. Upon graduating from the University Of Arkansas Medical Science College Of Health Professions, Ms. Rorex worked as a dental hygienist in Little Rock. She was an accomplished owner and breeder of Bedlington Terrier dogs. Participating in AKC National and Invitational Dog Shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York and the Eukanuba Dog Show in Florida, Ms. Rorex has produced fifteen AKC champions. After retiring, Ms. Rorex returned to Monroe, reconnected with Neville classmates, and continued breeding and showing Bedlington Terriers. She was an active member of the Parkview Baptist Church and the Monroe Athletic Club, where she welcomed a cup of coffee and the conversation of good friends.
Ms. Rorex is survived by cousins, a host of friends, her beloved Bedlington Terriers, Missy, Hershey, and Ben, and little Buster, a Brussels Griffon.
Graveside services are 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Hamburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 15, Hamburg, AR 71646. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook, www.jones-hartshorn.com
.