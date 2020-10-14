1/1
Janna Matilda Rorex
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janna Matilda Rorex

Monroe - Janna Matilda Rorex, 72, of Monroe, Louisiana, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Ms. Rorex moved to Monroe with her parents, the late George M. Rorex and Dorothy Dew Rorex, in 1955. After graduating from Neville High School, she returned to Arkansas for college. Upon graduating from the University Of Arkansas Medical Science College Of Health Professions, Ms. Rorex worked as a dental hygienist in Little Rock. She was an accomplished owner and breeder of Bedlington Terrier dogs. Participating in AKC National and Invitational Dog Shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York and the Eukanuba Dog Show in Florida, Ms. Rorex has produced fifteen AKC champions. After retiring, Ms. Rorex returned to Monroe, reconnected with Neville classmates, and continued breeding and showing Bedlington Terriers. She was an active member of the Parkview Baptist Church and the Monroe Athletic Club, where she welcomed a cup of coffee and the conversation of good friends.

Ms. Rorex is survived by cousins, a host of friends, her beloved Bedlington Terriers, Missy, Hershey, and Ben, and little Buster, a Brussels Griffon.

Graveside services are 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Hamburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 15, Hamburg, AR 71646. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook, www.jones-hartshorn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg
302 East Lincoln Street
Hamburg, AR 71646
870-853-5252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved