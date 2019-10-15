|
Jason Scott Jones
Downsville, LA - Graveside services celebrating the life of Jason Scott Jones of Downsville, LA will be held at 11:00am, October 17, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun,LA with Tony Littleton officiating. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held October 16, 2019 from 5-8pm at Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive West Monroe.
Jason was born November 6, 1973 and passed from this life on October 14, 2019 at the age of 45. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Jones. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 24 years, Kimberly Jones; two daughters, Kaitlyn Jones and fiancé Chris Mitchell, and Jamie Jones; granddaughter, Oaklee Mitchell; father, Pete Jones; brother, Stacey Jones; Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Davis, Wesley Sims, Marcus Lowery, Hunner Jones, Dakotah Sims, and Zackary Sims.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019