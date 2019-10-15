Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Scott Jones


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jason Scott Jones Obituary
Jason Scott Jones

Downsville, LA - Graveside services celebrating the life of Jason Scott Jones of Downsville, LA will be held at 11:00am, October 17, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun,LA with Tony Littleton officiating. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held October 16, 2019 from 5-8pm at Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive West Monroe.

Jason was born November 6, 1973 and passed from this life on October 14, 2019 at the age of 45. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Jones. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 24 years, Kimberly Jones; two daughters, Kaitlyn Jones and fiancé Chris Mitchell, and Jamie Jones; granddaughter, Oaklee Mitchell; father, Pete Jones; brother, Stacey Jones; Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Chris Davis, Wesley Sims, Marcus Lowery, Hunner Jones, Dakotah Sims, and Zackary Sims.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Funeral Home
Download Now