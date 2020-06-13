Jean Collins
West Monroe - Graveside Services for Jean Collins, 81, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Calhoun, LA with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jean was born on March 10, 1939 in Springhill, LA and passed away on June 12, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Denton Collins, Sr.; and parents, J.D. and Sue Rayborn.
Jean is survived by her children, Janice Collins Honeycutt and husband Gary, Chip Collins and wife Rita, Susan Collins Domangue and husband Mike; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, John Rayborn and wife Mary; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.