Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
1940 - 2019
Jean Huff Simpkins Obituary
Jean Huff Simpkins

West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Jean Huff Simpkins, 79, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Ryne Hester officiating. Interment will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Simpkins was born on February 6, 1940 and passed away on July 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Alice Davis Huff; her husband, Rodger Simpkins; and sister, Joyce Abshire.

Survivors include her daughters, Vicky Avant and husband, Bill, and Sharon Hester; grandchildren, Jamie Avant, Ryne Hester, Whitney Hester, and Kelly Rose; great grandson, Aiden Rose; sister-in-law, Dee Swope and husband, Bruce; special friend, Sue Dennis; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bill Avant, Peyton Hemphill, Tony Hester, Ryne Hester, Bruce Swope and Luke Freeman.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 26, 2019
