Creve Coeur, MO - Jean Smith Ward, 78, of Creve Coeur, Missouri, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at the Quarters at Des Peres from complications of chronic kidney disease.



Jean was born in Watseka, Illinois on June 6, 1942 to William and Frances (Liggitt) Smith. She grew up with her older brother William "Bill" Smith in Sheldon, Illinois, and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1960. She went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois where she was a member of the Epsilon chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965.



In 1963, Jean married Robert G. "Bob" Ward in a private ceremony in her parents' home in Sheldon. In 1966, the Ward couple left the midwest and settled in Monroe, Louisiana. Their son Brian was born in 1968, followed by their daughter Kathryn in 1969. Jean was a passionate educator, spending the bulk of her career "in the classroom" at Georgia Tucker Elementary in Monroe. She loved the memories she made with her students, and she was amazed to be able to peek into their adult lives through social media and witness their later successes.



In 1993, Jean and Bob divorced, and she began the second half of her life as a retired, independent woman. She developed an incredible circle of friends centered around, but certainly not limited to, her church community at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She was a regular at their adult bible study group, volunteered with church beautification, and was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.



Jean was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease around 2007, and told that she would probably have to start dialysis within six to twelve months. She refused to consider a transplant that might take a healthy kidney away from a younger potential recipient. Instead, she immediately made radical lifestyle changes in her diet and exercise routine which held off dialysis for ten years. But in late 2017, it was determined she could no longer survive without it. In 2018, she made the decision to relocate to the St. Louis area to live closer to her daughter. Eventually, the strain of dialysis and related complications proved to be more than her body could bear.



Jean is preceded in death by her father and mother, her brother, and her beloved dog Jenny. She leaves behind her son Brian (Bethany) Ward of Bath Township, Ohio, her daughter Kathryn Ward of Kirkwood, Missouri, and her grandchildren Emily, Abigail, and Joshua, all of Ohio. Also surviving are her brother's children William "Bill" Smith of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Michael Smith of El Paso, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church of Monroe, Louisiana. Their mailing address is



GJS St. Vincent dePaul



2510 Emerson



Monroe, LA 71201









